Trey Alexander Named 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Rookie of the Year

April 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The NBA G League announced today that Grand Rapids Gold Two-Way player Trey Alexander has been named the 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Rookie of the Year. Alexander becomes the first player in franchise history to win this title.

"The Nuggets and Gold are so proud of Trey and all he has accomplished this season." said Gold General Manager Ben Tenzer. "He is a fantastic player, and an even better person. His work ethic and approach to the game are second to none. We have enjoyed watching his tremendous growth and look forward to all the success that comes his way in the future."

Alexander has appeared in 30 games for the Gold this season, averaging 25.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.5% from three. In the Regular Season, Alexander averaged 26.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 46.2% from the field and 42.2% from three.

"As a coaching staff, we are so proud of Trey. Being able to coach him, and walk alongside him in his development during his rookie season, was a joy." said Gold Assistant Coach Logan Quinn. "This award is a true testament to his consistent work, his buy-in on a daily basis, and his character. This is just the beginning for him."

The undrafted Creighton guard currently ranks 2nd among all G League players in scoring average for the regular season. He reached his career high in points on January 18th against the Greensboro Swarm where he put up 38 points.

Alexander has appeared in 22 games with the Denver Nuggets this season, recording 30 points, 11 assists, 11 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 110 minutes of play.

