Gold Suffer Another Loss to the Herd 107-140

March 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (15-17) endured their second consecutive loss tonight against the Wisconsin Herd (17-15) 107-140. The Gold established dominance early on, putting the Herd in a 14-point deficit in just the first quarter of play. The Herd responded in the second half by closing the gap and extending their own lead by as much as 35 points in the final quarter. Despite the Gold shooting 90% from the free throw line, the team struggled from the field making 48.1% and 36.1% beyond the arc. The Herd shot 60% from the free throw line, 62.9% from the field and 57.5% from beyond the arc.

Ithiel Horton was the lead scorer for the Gold tonight with 20 points and Tevian Jones was just a few points behind with 18 points, four rebounds and one block. Andrew Funk also played well offensively with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. Charles Bediako recorded yet another double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Will Richardson and Amauri Hardy also recorded points in the double digits. Richardson with 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Hardy with 11 points and two rebounds.

The Herd were led by Terence Davis who connected 12 of his 16 shots beyond the arc contributing to his 44 points, two rebounds and two assists. Stephen Thompson Jr. was also an offensive threat with 25 points, six assists and four rebounds. Henry Ellenson played well on both sides of the ball with 24 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Justise Winslow also had double digit points with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. James Akinjo came off the bench to record an additional 12 points, six assists and two rebounds.

The Gold will face off against the Indiana Mad Ants Thursday, March 27th at Van Andel Arena at 7:00 p.m. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN+.

