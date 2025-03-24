Herd Sweeps Gold

March 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Grand Rapids Gold 140-107.

Terence Davis led a dominating performance with 44 points while setting a Herd franchise record for most three-pointers in one game shooting 12-16 from beyond the arc. Stephen Thompson Jr. added 25 points while Henry Ellenson followed with 24 points. James Akinjo also became the Herd's All-Time Leader in Steals.

The top scorers for the Grand Rapids Gold were Ithiel Horton with 20 points and Tevian Jones with 18 points.

Henry Ellenson opened the game with a triple from deep, but the Gold contested on the next play to even the game. The Herd remained one possession ahead until Grand Rapids secured back-to-back baskets to take the lead. The Gold continued to double every Herd basket and midway through the quarter took a near double-digit advantage. Terence Davis controlled Wisconsin offensively, scoring 16 of the Herd's last 18 points to close out the first quarter, but the Gold held on to lead 34-27.

James Akinjo splashed a shot from beyond the arc to open the second quarter and bring the Herd within four. The Gold responded with seven straight points to take an 11-point lead in the first two minutes. Wisconsin cut the deficit to four after a 12-5 run powered by Terence Davis with eight. Grand Rapids continued to protect their lead countering with three straight baskets. Wisconsin outscored the Gold by five to close out the quarter, but Grand Rapids finished the half ahead 64-59. Terence Davis guided the Herd with an efficient 29 points while shooting seven for nine from beyond the arc in the first half.

Wisconsin came out of the locker room in the third quarter with a crucial 12-4 streak to take their first lead of the game since the first quarter. The Gold knocked down consecutive baskets to even the game briefly before Henry Ellenson and Stephen Thompson Jr. combined for nine points. Wisconsin followed with three triples in a row to take a double-digit head start midway through the quarter. Over the next three minutes, the teams battled shot-for-shot until the Herd ended the quarter with a 7-2 run to go ahead 102-89 at the end of the third quarter.

The Herd totaled three unanswered buckets to grab a 20-point edge at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Grand Rapids stole the next two baskets before Terence Davis splashed his 12th three-pointer of the night, setting a Herd record for most three-pointers in a game. Wisconsin continued to pull away after seven points in a row. The Herd's offensive domination continued with a 14-8 streak capped off with a James Akinjo steal to become the Herd's All-Time Franchise Leader in Steals. Wisconsin continued to outscore the Gold until the final buzzer to earn a 140-107 victory.

The Wisconsin Herd will return home to take on the San Diego Clippers with the first game of a series on Friday, March 28th with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST. Fans can purchase tickets at

https://www.ticketmaster.com/wisconsin-herd-vs-san-diego-clippers-oshkosh-wisconsin-03-28-2025/event/0700615CBE02361D.

