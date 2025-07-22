Wisconsin Herd Renames Annual Golf Outing in Memory of Assistant Coach and Kohler Native Joe Wolf

July 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will dedicate its annual golf outing in memory of Wisconsin Herd Assistant Coach and Kohler native Joe Wolf. The Wisconsin Herd Joe Wolf Memorial Golf Outing presented by U.S. Venture, Inc. and supported by Amcor will take place Aug. 27, 2025, at Lake Breeze Golf Course (633 Ball Prairie Rd, Winneconne, WI).

Registration for individuals and foursomes is open now at https://herdgolf.givesmart.com. Each golfer will receive 18 holes, golf cart access, lunch, dinner, one (1) drink ticket, one (1) $50 Wisconsin Herd Pro Shop gift card, and one (1) ticket to a Wisconsin Herd home game for the 2025-26 season.

Check-in will begin at 8:00 AM with a shotgun start at 9:00 AM and a Dinner Reception/Awards Ceremony to follow. The event will also include a raffle featuring NBA/NBA G League jerseys, as well as other prizes, to raise money for the Joe Wolf Foundation. The foundation supports various charities, including youth development programs, food distribution for those in need, cancer research, and heart disease prevention.

In Memory of Joe Wolf

Throughout his life, Joe touched many lives and was a highly respected, adored and dedicated coach and player across the NBA. His well-regarded talent was instrumental for the Bucks and Herd over eight years with the organization, including as a player and coach. Joe's career spanned more than 37 years, with 12 years as a player in the NBA and 25 years coaching at the college, CBA, NBA G League and NBA level, including as a Bucks and Herd assistant coach. Joe led Kohler High School to three state titles and in 2005 the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel named him Wisconsin's greatest high school basketball player ever. Joe was an All-ACC player at the University of North Carolina and made four NCAA Tournament appearances before being drafted as the No. 13 overall pick in the 1987 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. Off the court, Joe was a beloved brother, uncle, cousin, friend and community leader.







NBA G League Stories from July 22, 2025

Wisconsin Herd Renames Annual Golf Outing in Memory of Assistant Coach and Kohler Native Joe Wolf - Wisconsin Herd

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.