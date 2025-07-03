Milwaukee Bucks Sign Mark Sears to Two-Way Contract

OSHKOSH, Wis - The Milwaukee Bucks, NBA affiliate of the Wisconsin Herd, have signed Mark Sears to a Two-Way contract.

A 6-1, 185-pound guard, Sears appeared in 37 games (all starts) last season as a graduate student at Alabama and averaged a team-high 18.6 points (3rd in SEC), 5.1 assists (2nd in SEC) and 2.9 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game. In his fifth NCAA season, he earned 2024-25 Consensus All-America First Team honors, was selected to the 2024-25 All-SEC First Team and was named a finalist for the Wooden Award. The 23-year-old led Alabama to the Elite Eight in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, averaging 18.5 points, 6.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game and earning 2025 NCAA Tournament All-Region honors.

A native of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Sears played three seasons with the Crimson Tide from 2022-25 after playing his first two collegiate seasons at Ohio from 2020-22. Sears totaled 1,950 points at Alabama, ranking second in school history, and he holds the school record for most points in a single season with 797 points in the 2023-24 campaign. He earned All-Conference honors in four of his five NCAA seasons, including three First Team nods in 2021-22 (All-MAC), 2023-24 (All-SEC) and 2024-25 (All-SEC).







