Wisconsin Herd to Host Fourth Annual Run with the Herd 5K & 1K Family Fun Run

July 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host the fourth annual Run with the Herd 5K & 1K Family Fun Run on October 26, 2025. Participants can register

here. All participants will receive one (1) 2025 Wisconsin Herd home game ticket voucher, one (1) exclusive race t-shirt, one (1) commemorative medal, and one (1) race swag bag. Sign up today for $35 before the registration price increases on October 1.

This will be the fourth annual Run with the Herd 5K competitive timed run and 1K Family Fun Run on October 26, 2025. The start and finish line will take place at Oshkosh Arena with a route that runs through downtown Oshkosh. The 5K competitive timed run will start at 8:00 a.m., with the 1K Family Fun Run to follow right after. All runners are invited to stay for a free Fan Fest at Oshkosh Arena with snacks, refreshments, and engaging activities.

Participants can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Oshkosh/RunwiththeHerd5K1K. All entries will receive one (1) Wisconsin Herd home game ticket voucher, one (1) exclusive race t-shirt, one (1) commemorative medal, and one (1) race swag bag. The ticket voucher is good for one (1) ticket to a Wisconsin Herd home game in November or December 2025, based on availability. Ticket vouchers can be redeemed online or by calling 920-233-HERD. Additional tickets and upgrades will be available for purchase.

For more information, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Oshkosh/RunwiththeHerd5K1K, call 920-233-HERD or email info@wisconsinherd.com.







