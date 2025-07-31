Valley Suns to Hold Local Tryouts on September 13

July 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Valley Suns News Release







PHOENIX - The Valley Suns today announced that the team will hold local tryouts on Saturday, September 13. The one-day tryouts will take place at Arizona State University's Sun Devil Fitness Complex in Tempe from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The tryouts will allow local athletes to compete for a chance to receive an invitation to the team's preseason training camp, which will begin in October. Registration for tryouts is limited to the first 100 registrants, and will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 12. Pre-registration via thevalleysuns.com/tryouts is mandatory as walk-ups will not be permitted. A non-refundable $300 participation fee is required to register. Players must meet all eligibility standards as defined by the NBA and complete an NBA G League Medical Consent and Authorization, in addition to a Release & Eligibility Form.

Tryouts will take place at the Sun Devil Fitness Complex Tempe (400 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ 85281). Questions can be directed to Valley Suns at tryouts@thevalleysuns.com.







NBA G League Stories from July 31, 2025

Valley Suns to Hold Local Tryouts on September 13 - Valley Suns

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.