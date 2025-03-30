Valley Suns' First Round Playoff Matchup Set

March 30, 2025

Valley Suns News Release







The Valley Suns today announced its schedule for the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. The team will tip off its inaugural trip to the postseason at the Santa Cruz Warriors on Tuesday, April 1 at 7pm PT on ESPNU.

The G League Playoffs consists of 12 teams and will feature single elimination games in the Conference Quarterfinals, Conference Semifinals and Conference Finals, while the NBA G League Finals will be a best-of-three series.

Conference Quarterfinals matchups will be played on Tuesday, April 1, the Conference Semifinals will take place on April 3 and 4, while the Conference Finals will be played on April 6. Game 1 of the NBA G League Finals is scheduled for April 8, with Game 2 taking place on April 11 and Game 3 (if necessary) on April 14.

