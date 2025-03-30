Valley Suns' First Round Playoff Matchup Set
March 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns News Release
The Valley Suns today announced its schedule for the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. The team will tip off its inaugural trip to the postseason at the Santa Cruz Warriors on Tuesday, April 1 at 7pm PT on ESPNU.
The G League Playoffs consists of 12 teams and will feature single elimination games in the Conference Quarterfinals, Conference Semifinals and Conference Finals, while the NBA G League Finals will be a best-of-three series.
Conference Quarterfinals matchups will be played on Tuesday, April 1, the Conference Semifinals will take place on April 3 and 4, while the Conference Finals will be played on April 6. Game 1 of the NBA G League Finals is scheduled for April 8, with Game 2 taking place on April 11 and Game 3 (if necessary) on April 14.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 30, 2025
- Stars to Host Vipers in First Round of NBA G League Playoffs on April 1 - Salt Lake City Stars
- Westchester Knicks Announce 2025 NBA G League Playoff Schedule - Westchester Knicks
- Valley Suns' First Round Playoff Matchup Set - Valley Suns
- Santa Cruz Warriors Surge Past Rip City Remix, 119-103, in Regular Season Finale - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Mad Ants to Host Greensboro in 1st Round of G League Playoffs - Indiana Mad Ants
- Hustle Conclude Season with Win over Mexico City - Memphis Hustle
- Greensboro Swarm to Open NBA G League Playoffs on the Road, Set to Host Watch Party at Steel Hands Brewing - Greensboro Swarm
- Austin Spurs to Host Western Conference Semifinals in 2025 NBA G League Playoffs - Austin Spurs
- Legends Close Out Season With Loss to Austin Spurs - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.