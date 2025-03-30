Austin Spurs to Host Western Conference Semifinals in 2025 NBA G League Playoffs

March 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The NBA G League today announced that the Austin Spurs will host a Western Conference Semifinal game in the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. The game is set for Thursday, April 3 at 8 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Austin will play the winner of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Salt Lake City Stars, which will be played on April 1.

Under first-year head coach Scott King, Austin secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference after finishing the regular season 22-12 (32-18 overall), tying with the Stockton Kings for the best record in the Western Conference. The Spurs rank first in defensive rating (102.3), third in steals per game (10.1), and fourth in both blocks per game (6.6) and rebounds per game (48.4).

The game will air live on Tubi.

Fans can sign up for the Austin Spurs fan club to get first-access to ticket offers for the playoffs. Thursday's game will include free kids tickets and a chance for fans age 14 and under to shoot free throws on the court after the game. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information, call the Austin Spurs office at (512) 236-8333 or go to austinspurs.com.

