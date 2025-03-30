Mad Ants to Host Greensboro in 1st Round of G League Playoffs

March 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - The Indiana Mad Ants will be hosting a playoff game on Tuesday, April 1st. As confirmed by the NBA G League Saturday night, the Mad Ants secured the #4 seed and will host the #5 seed Greensboro Swarm (Hornets affiliate). Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Mad Ants clinched a playoff berth with a 112-110 victory over the Grand Rapids Gold on Thursday, March 27th. Indiana moved up to the #4 seed following a 128-118 win over the Gold, as well as losses by Capital City and Greensboro.

This marks the third consecutive season the Mad Ants have made the playoffs. This will be the eighth time in franchise history that the Mad Ants are participating in the postseason.

The format for the NBA G League Postseason is single elimination for the first three rounds with the G League Finals being a best-of-three series. The top two seeds in each conference will have a first-round bye and will not play on April 1st.

Indiana went 7-9 in the Tip-off Tournament before going 20-14 in the regular season. Greensboro went 11-5 in the Tip-off Tournament and also finished 20-14 in the regular season. The two clubs faced off on February 24th at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Mad Ants won that game by a final score of 121-93.

Tickets for this game are expected to go on sale on Monday, March 31st. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Box Office. The game will also be available through Tubi.

If the Mad Ants win, they will head to Osceola for the conference semifinals on Thursday, April 3rd. Tip-off would be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

More information on the NBA G League playoffs can be found at gleague.nba.com.

