Stars to Host Vipers in First Round of NBA G League Playoffs on April 1

March 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars (21-13), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, secured the third seed in the Western Conference in the G League Playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season, earning a playoff berth for the third straight season. The Stars will host the sixth-seeded Rio Grande Valley Vipers (20-14, affiliate of Houston Rockets) in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday, April 1, at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. M.T., and the game will be broadcast live on Jazz+, as well as Tubi. Each round of the 2025 G League Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, are single-elimination until the G League Finals, which is a best-of-three series.

The winner of the Stars-Vipers matchup will advance to the Western Conference semifinals to face the second-seeded Austin Spurs (San Antonio affiliate) in Austin, Texas.

Tickets for the Stars' first-round playoff game are available for purchase at slcstars.com/tickets and start at $14.

Further playoff dates and results will be announced after each round.

