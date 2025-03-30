Westchester Knicks Announce 2025 NBA G League Playoff Schedule
March 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Westchester Knicks News Release
White Plains, NY - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, have secured the second seed and a bye in the first round of the NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. The team will host the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Thursday, April 3, at 7 P.M. EST, facing the winner of the first-round matchup between the Capital City Go-Go (6) and the Maine Celtics (3).
Under Head Coach DeSagana Diop, the Westchester Knicks have concluded the 2024-25 regular season with a 22-12 record, tying with the Osceola Magic for best record in the Eastern Conference. The team heads into the playoffs on a seven-game winning streak, ranked first across the league in rebounds and offensive rebounds, fifth in points per game, and seventh in blocks.
Round DAY DATE OPPONENT ET TV
Semifinals Thu 4/3 CCG (6)/MNE (3) 7:00 PM Tubi
Conf. Finals Sun 4/6 EAST 7:00 PM ESPNU
Finals Tue 4/8 TBD TBD TBD
Finals Fri 4/11 TBD TBD TBD
Finals Mon 4/14 TBD TBD TBD
Coach Diop, has led the Westchester Knicks to an overall record of 35-16, including the Showcase Championship, setting a new franchise record for most wins in a single season with 35. This surpasses the previous best of 32 wins set during the 2017-18 season.
With the playoff spot secured, Westchester Knicks postseason tickets are available now. Click Here to cheer the team at home at the Westchester County Center.
