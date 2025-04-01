Moses Brown Named G League Player of the Month

April 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

White Plains, NY - The NBA G League announced today that Moses Brown of the Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, has been named NBA G League Player of the Month for the month of March.

Brown, 25-years old (7'2, 258-pounds), has played in nine games (all starts) in March, averaging 23.6 points, 7.6 offensive rebounds, 19.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game, while shooting 66.9-percent from the field within 35.6 minutes of action. Brown concludes the regular season, averaging 18.3 points, 16.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in 26 games (all starts).

This marks Moses Brown's second Player of the Month honor this season, after being named for the month of January. This is the third Player of the Month recognition in Westchester Knicks history, after Trey Burke received the honor during the 2017-18 season (December).

In the month of March, Moses Brown became the first Westchester Knick to record 25+ points and 25+ rebounds in a single game, recording 27 points and a career-high 28 rebounds on March 21st against the College Park Skyhawks. He registered five games with 20+ points and 20+ rebounds and posted eight games scoring 20 or more points.

The NY-Native from Queens, NY, recently concluded the regular season by becoming the all-time franchise leader (Tip-off Tournament and Regular Season) in rebounds (571), offensive rebounds (229), double-doubles (28), and the single-season leader in rebounds (554).

