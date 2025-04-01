Dylan Murphy Named NBA G League Coach of the Month

April 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The NBA G League announced today that Osceola Magic head coach Dylan Murphy has been named NBA G League Coach of the Month for March. This is the first time Murphy has won Coach of the Month honors.

"It's all about the guys and the way they've played," said Murphy. "Every award we get at this point is about the team. Obviously, it's an honor and I'm super grateful, but it's been about the way our guys have been playing. That's really what the coach of the month awards are about."

The Magic ended February in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 11-9. Murphy led the Magic to an 11-3 record during March and helped the team secure the top-overall seed in the upcoming NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. For the second-straight season, the Magic earned the one-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Osceola had the highest-scoring offense in the G League, scoring 123.9 points per game. The Magic also finished fourth in field-goal percentage (48.8) and fifth in three-point percentage (38.7) during their March run.

The Magic earned a first-round bye in the NBA G League Playoffs and will return to action on Apr. 3 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Mad Ants at Osceola Heritage Park. Tipoff will be at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNews. Tickets for all potential Osceola Magic home games are available at OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs or by calling 407-447-2140.

