Osceola Magic Acquire Rights to Donta Scott from Santa Cruz Warriors

August 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic have acquired the returning rights to forward Donta Scott from the Santa Cruz Warriors, General Manager of Osceola Magic Kevin Tiller announced today. The Magic will also receive a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League draft (via Birmingham Squadron) and a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League draft (via Birmingham Squadron). In exchange, the Magic will send the Warriors Marques Bolden's returning player rights.

Scott (6'8", 230, 12/4/00) joined the Santa Cruz Warriors after going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. During the 2024-25 season, Scott appeared in 49 games (eight starts) and averaged 9.3 ppg., 5.3 rpg. and 1.1 apg. in 25.2 minpg.

The Magic will open the 2025-26 NBA G League season at Osceola Heritage Park on Fri. Nov. 7.Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET. Season and group tickets are available now at OsceolaMagic.com or by calling 407-447-2140.







