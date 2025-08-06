Osceola Magic Announce 2025 Local Player Tryouts

August 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic announced today the dates for local player tryouts for the 2025-26 NBA G League season.

What:Local player tryouts for Osceola Magic

When: Saturday, Sept. 6

Saturday, Sept. 13

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET

Where: Osceola Heritage Park

Silver Spurs Arena

1875 Silver Spur Ln.

Kissimmee, Fla. 34744

Local tryouts give athletes a chance to display their skills in front of the Osceola Magic coaching and front office staff. In past seasons, these tryouts have led to real opportunities - including roster spots for players like Aleem Ford and Jeremiah Hill.

All required registration and release forms, along with a $300 non-refundable fee, must be completed to be considered. Payments may be made via credit card or cashier's check. Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis, and tryout spaces are limited. Local player tryout and authorization forms will be sent via DocuSign within 72 hours of purchase.

For additional questions regarding the tryout, please contact the Osceola Magic by calling 407-447-2140 or emailing info@osceolamagic.com.







