Mac McClung Named NBA G League Player of the Week

April 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The NBA G League announced today that Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played Mon. Mar. 24 through Sun. Mar. 30. This is the third time in McClung's career he has won the award and first since March 2024.

In four games last week, McClung helped the Magic to a 3-1 record and clinch the top-overall seed in the upcoming NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. The Gate City native scored a league-high 131 total points, including a career-high and Magic single-game record 46 points in an overtime win over the Birmingham Squadron on Mar. 28.

McClung averaged 32.8 ppg. while shooting .528 (41-of-80) from the field and .417 (15-of-36) from three. He also averaged 4.0 rpg. and 3.5 apg. in 34.8 minpg.

The Magic earned a first-round bye in the NBA G League Playoffs and will return to action on Apr. 3 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Mad Ants at Osceola Heritage Park. Tipoff will be at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNews. Tickets for all potential Osceola Magic home games are available at OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs or by calling 407-447-2140.

