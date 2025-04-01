Maine Celtics Dominate in First Round Win

April 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, Maine. - JD Davison poured in 38 points and Maine buried 20 three-pointers as the Celtics crushed the Capital City Go-Go 115-95 on Tuesday night, winning the First Round game in the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel.

Maine advances to the second round of the NBA G League Playoffs and will battle the top-seeded Westchester Knicks on the road Thursday night. On Tuesday night, Maine set a new franchise playoff record for three-pointers made in a game with 20. The previous record was 16.

Maine won the opening tip, and Miles Norris buried his first shot of the game to strike first. Norris struck again on his next shot from distance to score Maine's first six points. A thunderous slam by Jordan Walsh with 8:28 on the first quarter clock put the Celtics in front, 11-3. On the next possession, Norris buried his third triple of the quarter plus the foul to grow Maine's lead to nine. Norris scored 13 points in the first quarter. The Celtics began the game with a playoff level intensity on defense, allowing just six Capital City points in the first six minutes. JD Davison assisted Drew Peterson on a transition three to grow Maine's lead to 14. Davison made Maine's seventh three of the opening quarter to put Maine in front 30-13 with just over two minutes remaining in the first. Davison ended the first quarter in style with a three from the logo (Their ninth of the quarter) to give Maine a 40-20 lead at the end of the first.

Peterson and Schakel combined for three more triples early in the second quarter to extend Maine's advantage to 29 with 9:01 to play in the first half. Maine made 12-16 (75%) of their shots from deep to that point. Capital City responded with an 8-0 run as Colby Jones pulled the Go-Go within 21, 49-28 with 6:00 minutes left in the quarter. A made three by Jalen McDaniels cut the lead to 19 with 2:40 remaining in the first half. Maine finished the half on a 5-0 run to carry a 59-35 lead into the halftime break at the Portland Expo. Maine held Capital City to just 28.2% shooting from the floor in the first half and no Go-Go player scored in double digits. Maine made 14 first half three pointers, with Norris and Davison each connecting on four shots from beyond the arc. Davison led Maine with 16 points and 6 assists and Norris had 13 points and 6 rebounds.

Davison picked up where he left off in the second half, drilling his fifth and sixth three pointers of the game. Maine outscored Capital City 12-4 to start the third quarter as Maine's lead grew to 32 points, 73-41 with 8:44 to play. Maine's hot shooting continued throughout the third quarter, and Schakel dialed one up from the top of the key to give Maine a 85-51 lead with 4:54 to go in the third. Davison continued to dazzle, converting on three-point plays on back-to-back possessions to give the Celtics a 92-59 lead with 32 seconds left in the third quarter. Tristan Enaruna got in on the action, driving to the paint and scoring through the contact for another old fashioned, three-point play. Maine shot 54.5% from the floor and outscored the Go-Go 35-26 in the quarter to lead Capital City 94-61 to start the fourth quarter. Davison scored 15 points in the third and 31 through three quarters.

Capital City outscored Maine 14-7 to start the fourth quarter, and a made three by Leaky Black with 7:13 to play cut the Celtics lead down to 26. Davison quickly answered, connecting on his seventh shot from distance in the game. On the next play, Davison found Norris from beyond the arc as the Celtics lead was back to 32 with under six minutes left in the game. Davison helped put the finishing touches in the final quarter, and Maine Head Coach Tyler Lashbrook was able to go to substitute Davison and the rest of the Celtics starters out of the game with 2:12 remaining and Maine leading 113-91. Capital City would never get in striking distance as Maine beat the Go-Go 115-95 to advance in the NBA G League Playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.