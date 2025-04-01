Vipers Suffer Defeat in Conference Quarterfinals

April 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (0-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, were defeated 129-100 by the Salt Lake City Stars (1-0) on Tuesday night at Maverik Center during the NBA G League Western Conference Quarterfinals presented by Google Pixel.

Salt Lake tipped-off the game with a hot hand as the team hit a 17-4 run over the Vipers. The Stars then picked up its biggest lead of the quarter after setting the score at 27-10 and proceeded to close the quarter with a 29-15 lead.

In the second quarter RGV still had a 14-point deficit halfway through the quarter with a score of 41-27. However, the Vipers hit a 14-7 run which cut its deficit down to 48-41. The visiting team outscored the home team 32-27, but it was not enough as the Stars picked up a 56-47 advantage at the half.

RGV opened the third quarter by going on an 8-3 run which minimized the Stars lead to 61-58, but Salt Lake then went on a 15-0 streak which gave the team a 76-58 advantage and closed the third with a 98-70 upper hand over the Vipers.

The Stars continued to dominate in the final quarter of the game and secured a 129-100 victory over the Vipers to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

