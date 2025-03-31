Moses Brown Sets Historic Season with the Westchester Knicks

March 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







White Plains, NY - Moses Brown of the Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, has set several franchise and single-season records during the 2024-25 NBA G League Season.

Brown, 25-years old (7-2, 258-lbs), has become the Westchester Knicks all-time franchise leader in rebounds, with a total of 571 rebounds across both the Tip-Off Tournament and Regular Season. He has surpassed Zak Irvin's 556 rebounds (2017-2020) and Thanasis Antetokounmpo's 501 (2014-2016).

Brown has also become the Westchester Knicks single-season leader in rebounds, registering 554 rebounds this season. Brown recently posted a career-high 28 rebounds on March 21 against the College Park Skyhawks, becoming the first player in Westchester Knicks history to record 25+ points and 25+ rebounds in a single game. He has recorded 10 games this season with 20+ rebounds and 30 games with 10 rebounds or more.

Brown, set the all-time franchise record for double-doubles with 28, surpassing the previous records held by Garrison Brooks (23 in 2022-23) and Showcase MVP Brandon Goodwin (19 -2023-24). This season alone, Brown posted 27 games with a double-double. He recorded a career-best 30 points and 21 rebounds on January 27 vs. the Iowa Wolves.

For the 2024-25 season, Moses Brown ranks fourth among all NBA G League players for the most offensive rebounds in a single season, securing 221 offensive rebounds. He trails record holder Oscar Tshiebwe, with 306 with Salt Lake City this season, Dwayne Jones (298 in 2009 - Austin Spurs), and Adama Sanogo (257 in 2023 - Windy City Bulls). Additionally, Brown has set the record for the most offensive rebounds in Westchester Knicks history, becoming the franchise leader with 229 offensive rebounds, surpassing Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Dmytro Skapintsev (2022-2024).

The NY- native, has played in 36 games across two seasons with the Westchester Knicks. This season, he has appeared in 35 games (all starts), averaging 18.3 points, 16.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game, finishing the season shooting 61.9-percent. Brown represented the Westchester Knicks at the NBA G League Up Next Game, becoming the first Westchester Knick to be named an All-Star since Jimmer Fredette and Jordan Bachynski during the 2015-16 season. He also received Player of the Month honors for his performance during the month of January, holding an average of 16.7 points and 16.4 rebounds per game. Brown has earned two NBA Call-ups (Indiana and Dallas). During the 2022-23 season, Brown played in one game (one start) for the Westchester Knicks, recording 18 points, 17 rebounds, and two blocks.

