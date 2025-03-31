Stockton Kings Earn No. 1 Seed in Western Conference

March 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







The Stockton Kings (22-11), the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, secured the top seed in the Western Conference for the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel with a 111-107 victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. The win guaranteed a first-round bye and homecourt advantage for the Western Conference Semifinals and Games 1 and 3 of the Finals.

The Stockton Kings are slated to host the winner of the first-round matchup between the Valley Suns and Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday, April 3 at 7:00 PM PST at Adventist Health Arena. Fans can watch on ESPNU.

2025 NBA G League Playoffs Schedule:

DAY DATE GAME ET TV

Conference Quarterfinals

Tue 4/1 Greensboro (5) at Indiana (4) 12:30PM Tubi

Tue 4/1 Capital City (6) at Maine (3) 8:00PM ESPNU

Tue 4/1 Rio Grande Valley (6) at Salt Lake City (3) 9:00PM Tubi

Tue 4/1 Valley (5) at Santa Cruz (4) 10:00PM ESPNU

Conference Semifinals

Thu 4/3 CCG/MNE at Westchester (2) 7:00PM Tubi

Thu 4/3 GBO/IMA at Osceola (1) 8:00PM ESPNews

Thu 4/3 RGV/SLC at Austin (2) 9:00PM Tubi

Thu 4/3 VAL/SCW at Stockton (1) 10:00PM ESPNU

Conference Finals

Sun 4/6 EAST 7:00PM ESPNU

Sun 4/6 WEST 9:00PM ESPNU

G League Finals

Tue 4/8 TBD TBD TBD

Fri 4/11 TBD TBD TBD

Mon 4/14 TBD (if nec.) TBD TBD

