Stockton Kings Earn No. 1 Seed in Western Conference
March 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings News Release
The Stockton Kings (22-11), the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, secured the top seed in the Western Conference for the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel with a 111-107 victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. The win guaranteed a first-round bye and homecourt advantage for the Western Conference Semifinals and Games 1 and 3 of the Finals.
The Stockton Kings are slated to host the winner of the first-round matchup between the Valley Suns and Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday, April 3 at 7:00 PM PST at Adventist Health Arena. Fans can watch on ESPNU.
To receive priority access and save on fees for Stockton Kings Playoff tickets, sign up here.
For more information, visit StocktonKings.com or call 1-888-KNGS-209.
2025 NBA G League Playoffs Schedule:
DAY DATE GAME ET TV
Conference Quarterfinals
Tue 4/1 Greensboro (5) at Indiana (4) 12:30PM Tubi
Tue 4/1 Capital City (6) at Maine (3) 8:00PM ESPNU
Tue 4/1 Rio Grande Valley (6) at Salt Lake City (3) 9:00PM Tubi
Tue 4/1 Valley (5) at Santa Cruz (4) 10:00PM ESPNU
Conference Semifinals
Thu 4/3 CCG/MNE at Westchester (2) 7:00PM Tubi
Thu 4/3 GBO/IMA at Osceola (1) 8:00PM ESPNews
Thu 4/3 RGV/SLC at Austin (2) 9:00PM Tubi
Thu 4/3 VAL/SCW at Stockton (1) 10:00PM ESPNU
Conference Finals
Sun 4/6 EAST 7:00PM ESPNU
Sun 4/6 WEST 9:00PM ESPNU
G League Finals
Tue 4/8 TBD TBD TBD
Fri 4/11 TBD TBD TBD
Mon 4/14 TBD (if nec.) TBD TBD
