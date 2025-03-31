Playoff Tickets on Sale for No. 1 Seed Stockton Kings

March 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced tickets for the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel will go on sale at 9:00 AM PT. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com and the Adventist Health Arena Box Office.

As the No. 1 seed in the West, the Stockton Kings earned a first-round bye and are slated to host the winner of the first-round matchup between the Valley Suns and Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday, April 3 at 7:00 PM PT at Adventist Health Arena.

Stockton (22-12) secured the top seed in the Western Conference with a 111-107 victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday night. The Kings also locked in homecourt advantage for the Western Conference Semifinals and Western Conference Finals. Home court advantage for the G League Finals will be determined at a later date.

The Stockton Kings will make their fourth overall postseason appearance in Stockton history (2018-19, 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25), and their ninth in franchise history (2009-10, 2010-11, 2013-14, 2015-16, 2017-18). The Kings hold a record of 32-18 between the G League Winter Showcase and regular season.

Playoff tickets can be purchased here beginning at 9:00 AM PT. For more information, visit StocktonKings.com or call 1-888-KNGS-209.

2025 NBA G League Playoffs Schedule:

DAY DATE GAME ET TV

Conference Quarterfinals

Tue 4/1 Greensboro (5) at Indiana (4) 12:30PM Tubi

Tue 4/1 Capital City (6) at Maine (3) 8:00PM ESPNU

Tue 4/1 Rio Grande Valley (6) at Salt Lake City (3) 9:00PM Tubi

Tue 4/1 Valley (5) at Santa Cruz (4) 10:00PM ESPNU

Conference Semifinals

Thu 4/3 CCG/MNE at Westchester (2) 7:00PM Tubi

Thu 4/3 GBO/IMA at Osceola (1) 8:00PM ESPNews

Thu 4/3 RGV/SLC at Austin (2) 9:00PM Tubi

Thu 4/3 VAL/SCW at Stockton (1) 10:00PM ESPNU

Conference Finals

Sun 4/6 EAST 7:00PM ESPNU

Sun 4/6 WEST 9:00PM ESPNU

G League Finals

Tue 4/8 TBD TBD TBD

Fri 4/11 TBD TBD TBD

Mon 4/14 TBD (if nec.) TBD TBD

