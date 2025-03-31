Vipers to Face Stars in Western Conference Quarterfinals

March 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - At the conclusion of the regular season, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers earned the sixth seed in the Western Conference to advance to the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel.

RGV will make its ninth straight playoff appearance on Tuesday, April 1 at 8:00 p.m. CST as the team takes on the Salt Lake City Stars at Maverik Center in the Western Conference Quarterfinals. The game will be streamed on Tubi. For more information on the Vipers visit www.rgvipers.com.

The winner will then advance to the Western Conference Semifinals to take on the Austin Spurs (who finished as the number two seed) on Thursday, April 3 in Austin. For more information about the playoffs visit www.NBAGLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.