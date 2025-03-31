Osceola Magic Announce NBA G League Playoff Schedule

March 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release


KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The NBA G League has announced the schedule for the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel.

The Osceola Magic earned the top-seed in the NBA G League and will host all potential Eastern Conference single-elimination matchups at Osceola Heritage Park.

Should the Magic make the G League Finals, Osceola Heritage Park will also be the site for Game 1 and, if necessary, Game 3. Time and broadcast information for all Finals games will be determined at a later date.

The G League Playoff schedule is listed below.

Conference Semifinals (Osceola Heritage Park): Thursday, Apr. 3, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNews

(1) Osceola Magic vs. (4) Indiana Mad Ants/ (5) Greensboro Swarm

Conference Finals (Osceola Heritage Park): Sunday, Apr. 6, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

NBA G League Finals (Osceola Heritage Park) - Game 1: Tuesday, Apr. 8, TBD

NBA G League Finals (Western Conference Opponent) - Game 2: Friday, Apr. 11, TBD

NBA G League Finals (Osceola Heritage Park) - Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, Apr. 14, TBD

