Hustle Conclude Season with Win over Mexico City

March 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







The Memphis Hustle (15-19), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, wrapped up the 2024-25 season with a 119-112 victory over the Mexico City Capitanes (16-18) at Landers Center.

Armando Bacot led the Hustle with 31 points and 17 rebounds. DJ Steward registered 29 points and eight assists. Yuki Kawamura contributed 21 points and eight assists. Nate Hinton totaled 10 points and 13 rebounds.

David Jones paced the Capitanes with 36 points and 12 rebounds. Greg Brown III added 20 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Ivan Gandia-Rosa tallied 16 points and 12 assists.

Memphis opened the game on a 17-4 run and led by as many as 28 in the third quarter. Mexico City rallied back to cut the deficit to two, 111-109, with 1:27 remaining. Memphis responded scoring six straight to pull away for the wire-to-wire win.

Memphis shot 40.5 percent from beyond the arc, making 17 3-pointers. The Hustle outrebounded Mexico City 52-48 and scored 19 second chance points. The Capitanes scored 64 points in the paint.

