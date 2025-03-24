Hustle Lose to Blue in Final Road Game of Season

March 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (13-18), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 126-123 in overtime by the Oklahoma City Blue (17-14) at Paycom Center in the final road game of the season.

GG Jackson II paced the Hustle with 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists. DJ Steward scored 24 points. Malachi Smith added 18 points off the bench. Nate Hinton registered 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Armando Bacot contributed 14 points and seven rebounds. Yuki Kawamura totaled 12 points and five assists.

Jahmi'us Ramsey led the Blue with 25 points. Cormac Ryan totaled 22 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Malevy Leons tallied 19 points and 14 rebounds. Logan Johnson contributed 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Javonte Cooke scored 18 points.

Memphis outscored the Blue 41-24 in the first quarter and led by as many as 19 in the first half. Oklahoma City fought back to tie the game at 115 with 29.9 seconds remaining. Jackson II hit a 25-foot 3-pointer with one second remaining to give Memphis the lead. Ryan responded with a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer to send the game into overtime tied at 118 with a target score of 125.

Memphis took the first lead in overtime on a Smith layup. The Blue responded with four unanswered to lead 122-120. Steward connected on a 3-pointer to help Memphis reclaim the lead. The Blue led 124-123 following a pair of Ryan free throws as the teams exchanged defensive stands. Cooke won the game for Oklahoma City with a nine-foot floater as the Blue surpassed the target score.

Memphis shot 42.6 percent from beyond the arc, making 20 3-pointers. Oklahoma City outrebounded Memphis 60-46 and scored 24 second chance points. The Blue outscored the Hustle 66-48 in the paint. Memphis limited Oklahoma City to 26.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The Hustle will conclude the season with a three-game home stand at Landers Center beginning Tuesday, March 25, at 7 p.m. CT against the Austin Spurs.

