Freeman and Furphy Have Career Days as Mad Ants Stumble at Home

March 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release









Indiana Mad Ants guard Johnny Furphy

(Indiana Mad Ants)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Indiana Mad Ants returned home Monday afternoon to take on the Windy City Bulls. Monday marked the regular season home finale for the Mad Ants. In a back-and-forth contest that saw 15 lead changes, it was the Bulls who played spoiler on Monday. Despite 29 points from Johnny Furphy, and 16 rebounds from Enrique Freeman, Indiana fell to Windy City by a final score 116-113.

The Mad Ants celebrated the career of Stephan Hicks on Monday. The veteran guard plans to retire at the conclusion of the season. Hicks scored the first points of the afternoon with a corner three.

Indiana was without Boogie Ellis, Jahlil Okafor and Keisei Tominaga on Monday. However, they did have two-way players RayJ Dennis and Enrique Freeman. Johnny Furphy also rejoined the club on assignment from the Pacers.

Indiana had an 18-16 lead halfway through the first quarter. Furphy added to the lead with a close-range floater. The first-year pro was playing in his 10th game for the Mad Ants.

In the final minutes of the quarter, Dakota Mathias danced around the paint and scored with a mid-range jumper. Under a minute to go, De'Vion Harmon knocked down a three-pointer. Indiana had a 33-32 lead after one quarter of play. Dennis led the team with nine points in the quarter.

Furphy scored the first points of the second quarter for the Mad Ants. The Aussie knocked down a three-pointer with Mathias getting the assist. The field goal gave him nine points for the game.

Halfway through the second quarter, the Mad Ants trailed Windy City. Furphy helped cut into the deficit with a running layup. On the next possession, Josiah-Jordan James drained a three-pointer. Indiana trailed 57-52 with five minutes left in the half.

In the end of the quarter, Furphy drove past two defenders and finished with an off-hand layup. On the next possession, Mathias was fouled while shooting a three. The Purdue alum made a one-for-three free throw. Indiana trailed 63-61 at halftime. Furphy led all scorers with 17 first-half points.

Mathias regained the lead for Indiana in the beginning of the third quarter. The Ohio native drained a three-pointer on the team's opening possession of the second half. Mathias scored again on the next possession with a reverse layup. A turnover from the Bulls resulted in a fast break layup for Furphy.

Mad Ants trailed by two points with 6:22 left in the third quarter. Cameron McGriff put them back in front with a downtown field goal. Two possessions later, Furphy scored while being fouled. He made the free throw to convert the three-point play.

Indiana had an 87-85 lead with 2:20 left in the third quarter. Freeman was fouled and knocked down a one-for-two free throw. On the next possession, Dennis drew a foul and scored two points at the line. At the end of the third quarter, Indiana had a 94-90 lead. Mathias led all scorers with 24 points heading into the fourth quarter.

James scored the first points of the fourth quarter for Indiana. With the shot clock dwindling, the Tennessee alum knocked down a contested jumper. For James, the basket gave him seven points on the day.

With six minutes left in regulation, the Mad Ants trailed 107-102. Dennis cut into the deficit with a close-range floater. For Dennis it was his third field goal of the day, and it gave him 13 points.

The Mad Ants trailed the Bulls 112-104 with 3:30 to go in the quarter. Furphy drew a foul and converted the one-for-two free throw attempt. Windy City scored on their next possession prompting a timeout from the Mad Ants.

Down to two minutes remaining in regulation, Indiana trailed by eight. On their next possession, Mathias connected on an off-balance three-pointer. He was fouled on the play, made the free throw and converted the four-point play.

Under a minute to go, Windy City's lead was 114-110. The Bulls were charged with an offensive foul with 43 seconds left. The next possession for Indiana ended with a missed shot.

The defense came up clutch for Indiana forcing an empty possession. Tom Hankins called a timeout with 18 seconds to go. The Mad Ants remained down by four points. On the following possession, Indiana had multiple chances to score but came up empty.

Javon Freeman-Liberty iced the game with two free throws. Despite a late three-pointer from Furphy, the Mad Ants were defeated by a final score 116-113.

With the loss, the Mad Ants remain in playoff contention as the #6 seed. They currently sit 0.5 ahead of 7th seed Motor City.

Notes

Final Score: 116-113

With the loss, the Mad Ants falls to 18-14 in the regular season (25-23 overall)

Mad Ants trailed 63-61 at halftime

Hicks' #17 jersey retired during halftime, retiring after the season

Ellis (Hamstring) and Okafor (Illness) were inactive

Leading Scorer: Johnny Furphy (29)

Leader in Rebounds: Enrique Freeman (16)

Leader in Assists: RayJ Dennis (7)

Starting Five

RayJ Dennis (2-way): 13 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast

Dakota Mathias: 28 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast

Stephan Hicks: 3 pts (1-1 3 PT FG, 2:57 minutes)

Johnny Furphy (Assignment): 29 pts (Career-high), 9 reb, ast

Enrique Freeman (2-way): 8 pts, 16 reb (Career-high), 2 ast

The Indiana Mad Ants hit the road for their final two games of the regular season. Indiana takes on the Grand Rapids Gold (Nuggets affiliate) on Thursday, March 27th and Saturday, March 29th. Both games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET start times.

