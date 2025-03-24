Balanced Scoring Attack Helps Iowa Wolves Snap Losing Streak

March 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - A big third quarter paired with a balanced scoring attack helped the Iowa Wolves rally past the Texas Legends for a 123-113 win on Monday night at Wells Fargo Arena in front of 4,333 fans.

Six players scored in double figures for Iowa (5-26) with four going for 20+ points as the team snapped a season-long 12-game losing streak. Minnesota assignee Leonard Miller filled the stat sheet with a team-high 29 points along with 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Two-way Tristen Newton joined Miller with an all-around performance with 24 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Amari Bailey made his first start for Iowa and finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals. Trevor Keels scored 25 points for Iowa and Mays finished with 11 points.

Jazian Gortman scored a game-high 36 points for Texas (8-23). Zhaire Smith added 19 points.

Iowa was down 62-46 at halftime but swung the momentum of the game with 48 points in the third quarter while holding Texas to 23 points in the quarter. Miller and Newton combined for 28 points in the third as the team made 17-of-32 shots in the third, including six three-pointers.

Iowa led 94-85 at the start of fourth but Texas battled back pulling to within four points late. However, Newtown hit a short jumper, Bailey converted a three-point play and Skylar Mays made a layup to help Iowa fight off the comeback try by the Legends.

The teams will finish the series on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and $2 popcorns at Wells Fargo Arena concession stands through the second quarter.

