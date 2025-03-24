Mexico City's Greg Brown III Suspended

NEW YORK - Mexico City Capitanes forward Greg Brown III has been suspended one game without pay for receiving his 13th technical foul of the 2024-25 season, it was announced today by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

Under NBA G League rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 13th technical foul during the 2024-25 season. For every two additional technical fouls received during the 2024-25 season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended without pay for an additional game.

Brown III received his most recent technical foul with 3:09 remaining in the third quarter of the Capitanes' 114-112 loss to the Valley Suns on March 23 at Arena CDMX.

Brown III will serve his suspension on March 25 when the Capitanes host the Suns at Arena CDMX at 10 p.m. ET.

