Windy City Bounces Back against Mad Ants

March 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, bounced back with a 116-113 win against the Indiana Mad Ants Monday afternoon. Bulls guard Eric Gaines shot 67% from the field and 75% from three to connect for 26 points.

Joining Gaines with 20+ points, guard Javon Freeman-Liberty notched a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds, his fourth of the season, while forward Ben Coupet Jr. logged 21 points. Guard Jordan Jackson tallied 19 points in his second start of the season for a new career-high. Center David Muoka recorded another double-double, his thirteenth of the season, with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Muoka also had a game-high four blocked shots.

The Bulls faced the Mad Ants short-handed with only eight players active. The first half was tightly contested as both teams traded buckets, but Windy City pulled ahead to lead by two at the break. Sharp shooting by Indiana forward Dakota Mathias, who had 10 points in the third frame, earned the lead for the Mad Ants heading into the final quarter. Gaines answered the call, though, with 11 of his 26 points coming in the finale to lead the Bulls to victory.

Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy, on assignment with the Mad Ants, led all scorers with 29 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Mathias sank a game-high four threes, ending with 28 points.

With the win Windy City rises to 11-22, while Indiana sinks to 18-14.

The Bulls now finish their campaign on the road, facing off against the Motor City Cruise on Saturday to wrap up the 2024-25 season. Tipoff is slated for 6pm CT and the game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com.

