Iowa Wolves Announce Six Home Games for 2025-26 Season

June 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The lowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, announced six home game dates for the 2025-26 season: Jan. 3, Jan. 18, Feb. 7, Feb. 10, Feb. 27, and March 28. Opponents, game times, and the remainder of the team's 2024-25 schedule will be announced by the NBA G League and the lowa Wolves at a later date.

Fans can "Join the Pack" today by purchasing a 2025-26 season membership. Season ticket members receive exclusive perks, including a gift and members-only events with the team and coaching staff. Visit iawolves.com/jointhepack to become a member. This season, fans can also purchase Flex Packs, which include 24 ticket vouchers redeemable for any home game during the 2025-26 season. It's the most flexible, affordable option available. For more information, visit iawolves.com/flex.

In addition to memberships, group deposits are being accepted for the 2025-26 season. A group deposit secures your spot to guarantee priority access once the entire schedule is released. The lowa Wolves offer a variety of game day experiences for groups of all sizes from pregame performances to premium areas for hosting. Place your deposit at iawolves.com/groups.

For kids 3-12, Alpha's Pup Club is back for the 2025-26 season! For $40, kids receive a free ticket to every lowa Wolves home game, an exclusive Wolves hat, pin, and plenty of other Pup perks throughout the season. Visit iawolves.com/pupclub to register.







