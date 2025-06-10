Squadron Announce Three Home Game Priority Dates for 2025-26 Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron and NBA G League today announced three priority home game dates in advance of the 2025-26 season, the Squadron's fifth in the Magic City.

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Official times and opponents have yet to be determined and the remainder of the schedule will be released at a later date. Information regarding season and single-game tickets will be available soon.

