Squadron Announce Three Home Game Priority Dates for 2025-26 Season
June 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron and NBA G League today announced three priority home game dates in advance of the 2025-26 season, the Squadron's fifth in the Magic City.
Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025
Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Official times and opponents have yet to be determined and the remainder of the schedule will be released at a later date. Information regarding season and single-game tickets will be available soon.
For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.
