Skyforce Announces Three Priority Dates in Advance of 2025-26 Season
June 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced three priority home dates in advance of the upcoming season. While these dates have been confirmed, official times and opponents have yet to be determined. The remainder of the season schedule, as well as the full-season promotional calendar, will also be released at a later date.
The three priority dates are listed below:
Wednesday, December 31st
Saturday, March 7th
Saturday, March 21st
Season tickets, flex packs, family plans and birthday party reservations are all on sale now. For more information on becoming part of Force Nation, please contact a representative at 605-332-0605 or by visiting the Skyforce offices at 2131 S. Minnesota Ave.
