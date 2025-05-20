Season in Review: Isaiah Stevens

May 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







The Skyforce went as Stevens did this season - and he continued a rich history of guard play in Sioux Falls that earned him an NBA Call-Up halfway through the season.

The floor general and Colorado State product averaged 12.8 points on 45.1 FG%, 3.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists. 1.3 steals, while adding 11 double doubles and a triple double on the season in 33 appearances.

Stevens' 11 double doubles ranked first of all rookie guards in the NBA G League, while his 9.3 assists per game between the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season ranked second of all G League players (minimum 30 games played). Sioux Falls was also 15-5 on the year when he had 8+ assists.

In 17 Tip-Off Tournament games, Stevens posted splits of 13.3 points on 49.7 FG%, 3.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists (league leading) and 1.6 steals. His +151 +/- ranked second of all players during that portion of the season, behind fellow two-way Josh Christopher.

In nine games from Nov. 22nd to Dec. 17th, Stevens compiled 110 assists (12.2 average) and led the Skyforce to a 7-2 record during the stretch - and on their way to the a championship berth at the Winter Showcase in Orlando, FL.

Stevens finished the Tip-Off Tournament with 184 assists, which not only broke a Skyforce franchise record, but also an NBA G League record. It was also the most assists during the timeframe of the season before it was split into two portions in G League history, as well. He broke the record with two games to play at the Winter Showcase.

He was rewarded on Dec. 26th with a two-way contract from the Miami HEAT.

In 16 regular season games split between Miami and Sioux Falls, Stevens averaged 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 0.9 steals in the NBA G League.

He tied a season-high 21 points in a rematch of the Winter Showcase championship game against the Westchester Knicks, while he also posted a season-high +35 plus-minus.

Stevens was rewarded with an invitation to the NBA G League's Next Up Game in February, joining teammates Christopher and Alondes Williams.

To end his campaign of passing, he posted a season-high 17 dimes in a victory at Rip City on Mar. 24th, to go with 14 points and 10 rebounds (his first career triple double).

His 306 assists during 24-25 were the most since Larry Drew II, who had 402 in 2014-15. Stevens' posted the third best passing season in franchise history.

He wrapped up a standout season marked by smart decisions and exceptional passing, leaving a lasting impression as one of the league's top playmakers.







NBA G League Stories from May 20, 2025

Season in Review: Isaiah Stevens - Sioux Falls Skyforce

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.