Two-Way Profile: Myron Gardner

The Sioux Falls Skyforce welcome versatile guard/forward Myron Gardner, who signed a two ¬âway contract with the Miami HEAT on July 25, 2025 after a successful Summer League with the organization. The deal reflects Gardner's rapid rise through the G League ranks and his potential as a high-motor, two-way contributor.

After going undrafted in 2023 out of Little Rock, Gardner began his professional career with the Osceola Magic, the Orlando Magic's G League affiliate. As a rookie, he flashed defensive tools and toughness but played limited minutes. His sophomore season (2024-25), however, was a true breakout.

Gardner doubled his scoring average from year one and became a key cog in Osceola's rotation. In 50 games, he averaged 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in 21.2 minutes, shooting 48.8% from the field, 35.3% from deep, and 76.1% at the line between both portions of the season.

Then came the postseason: Gardner was one of the G League's top playoff performers, averaging 20.6 points per game while helping lead Osceola to the G League Finals. His two-way energy, shot creation, and physical defense stood out under pressure, showcasing his ability to rise to the moment.

Gardner continued his ascent during Summer League, splitting time between San Francisco's California Classic and Las Vegas. In four appearances (two starts), he averaged 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. He shot an impressive 61.5% from three and 100% from the free-throw line, while leading the team in total steals (11). He secured 19 points on 7-11 FGA (4-5 3PA), three rebounds, two assists and a steal against Detroit on July 17th.

His combination of scoring, effort, and defensive awareness earned him Miami's final two-way slot.

At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Gardner brings positional versatility, grit, and a developing outside shot. His ability to guard multiple positions, rebound above his size, and make hustle plays aligns with the HEAT and Skyforce DNA.







