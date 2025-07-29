Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

July 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)







This past week the newest National Women's Soccer League team in Denver announced it will be called Denver Summit FC, Interim Head Coach Shannon Harris was promoted to Head Coach of the United Football League's DC Defenders, and the Houston Rockets signed NBA G League MVP JD Davison to a two-way contract after he was released by the Boston Celtics.

Highlights from this week come from the National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro, Ultimate Frisbee Association, Major League Rugby, Canadian Football League, Indoor Football League, European League of Football, Pacific Coast League, Carolina League, International League, Northwest League, Premier Lacrosse League and Professional Women's Hockey League.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

Denver Summit FC unveiled its name, crest, colors, and brand today. The Denver Summit FC name was selected after receiving the most first-place votes in the Name The Club fan vote, which generated over 15,000 votes and suggestions. Owned and operated by Rob Cohen and a group of passionate, local and national investors, Denver Summit FC was introduced as the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) 16th franchise in January and will begin play in 2026. Fans can purchase Denver Summit FC merchandise and place season ticket deposits at denversummitfc.com. "We are pleased to unveil Denver Summit FC as our name and to share our crest and colors with Colorado and the world," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "It was vital for us to name our club in collaboration with our community. Our crest, colors, and brand are representative of Denver and all of Colorado. It embraces our aspirational goals and pioneering spirit to build the best soccer club in the world."

Colorado's new NWSL team, Denver Summit FC, will debut in 2026 with matches at Centennial's new temporary stadium.

Soccer fans flood McGregor Square for Denver Summit FC block party. It was a soccer takeover at McGregor Square on Saturday, with fans celebrating this week's official reveal of the women's professional team coming to Denver next year, Denver Summit FC.

Portland Thorns legend Christine Sinclair will become the first Thorns player inducted into the Thorns Hall of Fame during a ceremony held on Saturday, October 4 at Providence Park before the Thorns' match against Bay FC. Fans looking to celebrate Sinclair's extraordinary and impactful 25-year career. The match is currently scheduled to kickoff at 7 pm PT. Sinclair helped cement Portland as the most successful NWSL team and a global superpower in women's soccer, captaining the side since the inaugural 2013 season to three NWSL Championships (2013, 2017, 2022), two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021), the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, the 2021 Women's International Champions Cup and the 2020 Fall Series.

Major League Soccer

Check out these highlights as the MLS All-Stars defeat the Liga MX All-Stars, 3-1, in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.

Gainbridge Super League

Carolina Ascent FC announced that 15-year-old forward Stella Spitzer has signed a multi-year professional contract, pending league and federation approval. With her signing, Spitzer becomes the youngest player to sign a professional contract in Gainbridge Super League history. Spitzer became the youngest player to appear in a professional match in the United States, coming on as a substitute on October 19, 2024 against Brooklyn FC at just 14 years, 198 days old. "This signing has been a long time coming," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "Stella did exceptionally well in our environment last year and taking the next natural step to signing as a full professional makes sense for everyone involved. Watching Stella make her debut and the amount of growth we've seen in the last 12 months makes this decision easy for us."

Tampa Bay Sun Football Club announced the addition of forward Emma Gaines-Ramos on loan from the Washington Spirit through June 30, 2026. Emma is a dynamic young striker with an opportunity to contribute immediately as Tampa Bay continues its pursuit of sustained excellence in the Gainbridge Super League. A promising talent with speed, intelligence, and composure in the final third, Emma joined the Spirit in January on a two-year deal with club options through 2028. She returns to full fitness following recovery from injury and is now ready to take the next step in her professional career with the Sun. "We are thrilled to welcome Emma Gaines-Ramos to Tampa Bay," said Christina Unkel, President and General Manager of Tampa Bay Sun FC. "Emma brings technical quality, attacking instinct, and a hunger to grow. This loan reflects our ambition to evolve our squad while creating a competitive environment where top young players can flourish."

MLS NEXT Pro

North Texas SC took on CD Tapatío in their first ever match against international competition, and they did not disappoint. April-Marie Aguilar recaps the special night in Frisco!

Major Arena Soccer League

The Empire Strykers announced they have signed Marco Fabián to a new contract that will keep the Mexican legend with the Southern California-based club through the 2026-27 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign. Retaining the former co-Golden Boot winner marks a signal of intent by the Strykers, who last season boasted an exciting, attack-minded style and reached the playoffs for the first time in four years. Fabián, a two-time FIFA World Cup veteran and 2012 Olympic gold medalist with 43 caps for El Tri, originally joined Empire early in the 2023-24 campaign as part of a landmark move for the MASL and the sport. The Chivas de Guadalajara icon, who has also lifted Germany's domestic cup with Eintracht Frankfurt and featured in Major League Soccer (MLS) with the Philadelphia Union as well as with three more Mexican first division teams (Cruz Azul, Juárez, Mazatlán), quickly cemented his status as one of the MASL's elite attackers. "I'm thrilled to keep writing this story with the Strykers and with our fans," said indoor soccer's biggest star via a written statement. "From the day I first arrived, I felt the passion and the belief from everyone at this club. I want to help take the team where it belongs - to the top - and create something special for this community and for all the amazing people who support us. I believe in the vision we're building, and I'm ready to fight for our goals every time I step on the field."

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

San Diego Mojo announced that the team has mutually agreed to part ways with Head Coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park after two seasons with the organization. San Diego will immediately conduct a national search for the next Mojo head coach. "The Mojo are grateful to Tayyiba for her relentless determination and resilience in leading the team in our first two seasons," said San Diego Mojo president Billy Johnson. "We truly look forward to watching her succeed in the next chapter of her coaching career." Haneef-Park was named Mojo head coach in July 2023 as the team prepared for the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation season. Last season, San Diego completed the 2025 campaign with an 11-17 record. Stone and libero Shara Venegas were selected to the first-ever PVF All-Star Match. Stone earned All-PVF Season Team honors for the second consecutive season and Venegas was honored with the league's Most Inspirational Player Award. The Mojo finished 24-29 overall in Haneef-Park's two seasons in San Diego, including the team's appearance in the 2024 PVF Championship Semifinals.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Denver Summit FC gets blessing from Colorado's Ultimate Frisbee team before announcing name.

The Top 10 plays from Week 12 of the 2025 season!

Major League Rugby

2025 Major League Rugby Championship Highlight Recap - New England Free Jacks vs Houston SaberCats

FOOTBALL

United Football League

Shannon Harris, who guided the DC Defenders to the 2025 UFL Championship, has been promoted to head coach of the team after serving as interim head coach throughout the 2025 United Football League season, it was announced by UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. "Shannon Harris isn't just a remarkable UFL story- he's one of the most inspiring figures in all of sports this year," said Brandon. "It's a true honor to name him head coach of the DC Defenders. This season, he kept his team united and motivated, guiding them to the 2025 UFL Championship and finishing as the league's top team. We're excited to see Shannon back on the sidelines in 2026 as DC begins its title defense." "I am beyond excited for this opportunity to lead the DC Defenders, especially our players, coaches and support staff," said Harris. "The DC community has the best fans in all sports, and I look forward to returning to the field next spring when we begin our quest for a second straight title."

The United Football League has announced that DC Defenders wide receiver Seth Williams has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League. Williams was signed by DC on May 12 and tallied eight receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in two games played during the regular season. The wide receiver also played in both playoff games and collected three receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. The DC Defenders will retain Williams' UFL rights should he return to the league in the future.

Canadian Football League

The Toronto Argonauts announced that quarterback Chad Kelly has been placed on the six-game injured list. "While much progress has been made through the injury rehabilitation process, the collective decision has been made by the team, medical personnel and Chad himself to extend that timeline by placing him on the six-game injured list," said Argonauts General Manager Michael Clemons. "Chad's highest priority is returning to play alongside his teammates, but ensuring a timeline that protects his long-term health is the most important consideration. Chad will continue to rehab diligently, and we look forward to seeing him back on the field soon."

The City of Edmonton has been awarded the marquee milestone of the 2026 Canadian Football League (CFL) offseason. From March 27-29, the country's next generation of football stars will have the opportunity to showcase their skills at the CFL Combine. "Edmonton has an incredible, rich football tradition, from the grassroots level up to the professional ranks with the Elks," said Greg Dick, Chief Football Operations Officer and Head of Grey Cup & Events at the CFL. "We're delighted that Combine will shine a spotlight on the tremendous wealth of skill in Canada as we prepare to welcome the next generation of talented players to our league." "We are honoured to host the 2026 CFL Combine here in Edmonton. It's a great opportunity to showcase our city, our passionate football community and our incredible partners who support the game at every level. We're proud to bring this national spotlight to our city and to highlight all that makes our community special," added Chris Morris, President and CEO of the Edmonton Elks.

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 8, 2025

Indoor Football League

Week 18 Plays of the Week

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

After getting released by the Boston Celtics, the Houston Rockets signed NBA G League MVP JD Davison to a two-way contract. Davison is coming off a season where he won G-League MVP for the Maine Celtics, Boston's G-League affiliate. He averaged 25.6 points, 7.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. In his lone season with Alabama in 2021-22, Davison averaged 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in nearly 26 minutes per game in 33 games. Here are his highlights.

Women's National Basketball Association

The Seattle Storm announced today that Super Bowl XLVIII Champion and All-Pro Linebacker, Bobby Wagner, will join the team's ownership group. Wagner, a second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, spent his first 10 seasons in the Emerald City, where he holds three of the team's records for most tackles in a single-season and leads all active players in total tackles. He's currently entering his 14th season, where he was voted to 10 Pro Bowls and named to 11 All-Pro teams. "Bobby is a hometown hero who has had immeasurable impact on the Seattle community," said Seattle Storm Co-Owner Lisa Brummel. "He shares our desire to grow the game and knows the value and importance of investing in women's sports. As we continue to build on the incredible legacy of the Storm franchise, we are excited to add Bobby's experience and expertise to the mix."

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers sits down with Elle Duncan to talk about transitioning to the WNBA, league expansion and more.

Kendra Andrews and Bobby Marks join Malika Andrews on NBA Today to discuss the conversation surrounding WNBA All-Stars wearing "Pay Us What You Owe Us" shirts.

BASEBALL

Pacific Coast League

The Oklahoma City Comets had another strong performance at the plate and held the Reno Aces scoreless over the final six innings, notching a 9-3 win Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field and giving manager Scott Hennessey his 500th career win. After noticing 439 career wins over parts of seven seasons with Double-A Tulsa, OKC manager Scott Hennessey recorded the 500th win of his career with the Comets' 61st win of 2025.

Cubs No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie delivers the first five-hit game of his pro career for Triple-A Iowa Cubs

Carolina League

You can live at a baseball stadium in Kannapolis. Downtown lofts offer bird's eye view of Cannon Ballers' stadium.

International League

Marlins No. 10 prospect Jakob Marsee hits a 460-foot homer, his 14th of the year for Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Northwest League

D-backs No. 12 prospect Druw Jones rips an inside-the-park homer for High-A Hillsboro Hops

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

Top 10 Highlights from Week 9 - Salt Lake City, UT

HOCKEY

Federal Prospect Hockey League

The Baton Rouge Zydeco, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, are excited to welcome Chad Bailey as the team's new head coach. Bailey, a 31-year-old from Walled Lake, Michigan, is preparing to relocate his wife and three children across the country to make Baton Rouge their new home. He is anticipated to become a resident of the Baton Rouge community in August, when a meet-and-greet event will be held for fans to meet him and ask questions as he works on building a championship team.

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Ottawa Charge are proud to announce that goaltender Gwyneth Philips has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep the Playoff MVP in Canada's national capital through the 2027-28 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. This marks the first time in team history where a player currently signed for the upcoming season has been signed to an extension. The 24-year-old from Athens, Ohio, helped the Charge's playoff push by compiling an 8-5-1 record, including two shutouts, in her rookie season with a 2.11 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .919 save percentage (SV%). Her efforts made her a finalist for PWHL Rookie of the Year, Goaltender of the Year, and earned her a spot on the PWHL's All-Rookie Team. The third-round pick from Northeastern University was even more brilliant in the playoffs, starting all eight games without suffering a regulation loss as the Charge eliminated Montréal then battled Minnesota for the Walter Cup in the final. Overall, Philips posted a 4-0-4 record with a stunning 1.23 GAA and a .952 SV% to become the first goaltender to receive the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP award.

The Ottawa Charge have secured their first-round pick from the 2025 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Draft, signing defender Rory Guilday, the fifth overall selection, to a three-year Standard Player Agreement that will run through the 2027-28 season. The 22-year-old Chanhassen, Minnesota native capped a four-year tenure at Cornell University by producing 52 points (19G, 33A) in 106 games and earned All-Ivy League honors on three occasions including two straight First-Team nods. In 2024-25, the two-year captain helped deliver her program's first ECAC title since 2014, recording an assist on the winning goal in the title game against Colgate University. "We're thrilled to get Rory into our lineup for the next three seasons," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "We really like what she brings to the table. She's a tall defender with a long reach, is tough and clears the front of the net, and plays exactly how we want to play. We think she will be a natural partner for Ronja Savolainen or Jocelyne Larocque. We're excited about what she will bring off the ice, too. She's an incredible person. For us, she was a home run pick."

The Boston Fleet have named Kris Sparre as the second head coach in team history ahead of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Sparre brings more than nine years of coaching experience to the Fleet with a proven track record of player development and team success. He most recently served three seasons as an assistant coach with the San Diego Gulls in the American Hockey League (AHL), the top affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks. "I'm so excited to welcome Kris Sparre to the Boston Fleet as our new head coach," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "What makes Kris such a strong fit is his experience in the AHL, where coaches are constantly balancing the need to win now with the responsibility of developing players - a challenge that mirrors what we face in the PWHL. Our players need to grow and perform in real time, and Kris understands how to create that environment. He brings clarity, structure, and a deep commitment to helping players succeed. Just as importantly, he's known as a relationship-driven coach and an elite communicator - someone who builds trust, connects with players, and brings energy and purpose to the rink every day. We're thrilled to have him leading our team."

The Boston Fleet have named Kris Sparre as the second head coach in team history ahead of the 2025-2026 PWHL season.

Western Hockey League

The Calgary Hitmen are proud to announce Dustin Freisen as the 12th head coach in franchise history. In addition, the Hitmen have named Alumnus Brad Moran and Dakota Krebs as Assistant Coaches. "We are excited to welcome Dustin as our new head coach," said General Manager Garry Davidson. "He is a proven winner at every level in his playing career and has had a direct impact on championship teams in the past two seasons." "He has a passion to develop players and to create a strong culture. We know he will lead and guide our team and build on our progression and success from last season."

Friesen joins the Hitmen on a multi-year deal after a standout season as associate coach of the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL), where he helped lead the team to a QMJHL Championship and a Memorial Cup appearance. Prior to his time in the CHL, Friesen served as Head Coach of the Prairie Hockey Academy's U18 Prep team (CSSHL) from 2021 to 2024. He also contributed to the Moose Jaw Warriors during the 2023-24 season when the Warriors captured its first-ever WHL Championship and competed at the Memorial Cup.







United Football League Stories from July 29, 2025

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.