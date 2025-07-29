NWSL Announces Appreciation Matches Honoring the 2025 Nominees for Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide

July 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NEW YORK - The National Women's Soccer League announced on Tuesday the schedule of appreciation matches and related activities that celebrate the 14 club nominees for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award.

The philanthropic work of the nominees and the respective partnerships with their chosen charities will be highlighted during these matches. New for this year's appreciation matches, each nominee will wear a commemorative armband bearing the silhouette of award namesake, former NWSL and U.S. Women's National Team star Lauren Holiday.

Gotham FC goalkeeper Ryan Campbell, the club's 2025 nominee for the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, will be honored on Saturday, Aug. 23, when Gotham hosts the Utah Royals at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

A vocal advocate for mental health, Campbell selected Katie's Save as her community partner. The organization is dedicated to promoting mental health resources and supporting college athletes in honor of Campbell's friend and former teammate Katie Meyer, the late Stanford University captain and starting goalkeeper.

Together, Katie's Save and Campbell are working to expand the conversation around mental health in the New Jersey and New York region, particularly through Gotham's Keep Her in the Game initiative. The program empowers girls, coaches and parents by promoting mental resilience in young athletes and creating moments of joy, connection and support.

Each of the designated community partners will receive a $5,000 donation, courtesy of Nationwide.

During Championship week in November, one of this year's nominees will be announced as the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award winner. At that time, Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice.

Fan Impact Challenge & Sweepstakes

Fans are invited to show support for their favorite nominee through the Fan Impact Challenge. The competition will be hosted on nwslsoccer.com from August 15-30. The nominee with the most fan engagement will be announced as winner of the Fan Impact Challenge and the charitable organization of that player's choice will receive an additional $10,000 donation from Nationwide.

A new enhancement to the Fan Impact Challenge is a sweepstakes where one randomly selected fan, among those who voted for the winning nominee, will receive a jersey from the team of their choosing.

For more information about the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, visit nwslsoccer.com-impact.







