Chicago Stars FC and Midfielder Chardonnay Curran Agree to Mutually Terminate Contract

July 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC and Chardonnay Curran agreed to mutually terminate the midfielder's contract, the club announced today.

Curran recently appeared in both of the club's matches in the Teal Rising Cup playing 90 minutes against Palmeiras in the third place match and 27 minutes in the tournament opener against Corinthians SC. Over the first half of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season, Curran played six matches with the Stars totaling 74 minutes. In 2024 Curran appeared in 11 regular-season matches and in all three Summer Cup matches totaling 285 minutes across both competitions.

Curran joined the Stars in January 2024 from the Kansas City Current where she spent two seasons after being drafted 17th overall in the 2022 NWSL Draft by the Current from the University of Oregon. The midfielder holds the record for both matches played and consecutive matches played (92) for the University of Oregon and finished her career with the Ducks with seven goals and seven assists.

The Chicago Stars thank Chardonnay for her contributions to the club over the last two years and wish her the very best in the next steps of her career and all her future endeavors.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.