URFC Midfielder Aria Nagai Signs New Salary Cap Exempt Contract

July 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Herriman, Utah - Utah Royals FC today announces that Aria Nagai has signed a new salary-cap exempt contract that will keep her in Utah until the end of the 2025 season.

Nagai, 23, joined the Utah Royals as a trialist during the 2025 NWSL preseason. After impressing the coaching staff, she signed a salary cap exempt contract. She made one regular-season appearance, logging twenty six minutes, in a 1-0 loss away against the Houston Dash on April 25.

A three-year Princeton Tiger, Nagai was named to the 1st team All-Ivy in 2023 in her final season at Princeton, where she scored two goals and four assists. The midfielder then moved to UNC for the 2024 season, recording three goals and three assists enroute to a NCAA National Championship.

Utah Royals FC resume regular season play away at NWSL champions, Orlando Pride on Sunday, August 3rd. The match will be streamed on NWSL+ and KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD) with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. MT.







