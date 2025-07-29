Gotham FC Opens Upper Deck for Rivalry Showdown vs. Washington Spirit

July 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Due to high ticket demand, Gotham FC announced on Tuesday that the club has opened sections in the upper bowl at Sports Illustrated Stadium for its highly anticipated Rivalry Weekend clash against the Washington Spirit on Aug. 9 at 12 p.m. ET.

This marks the first time during the 2025 NWSL season that fans will be able to experience the matchday atmosphere from the stadium's upper bowl, with Gotham FC closing in on an expected season-high attendance.

The match promises star power and world-class action in the fiercely competitive series between the two Eastern seaboard clubs dubbed "District vs. Empire." It's a rematch of Gotham's stunning 3-0 win over Washington in April and the Spirit's comeback win in last year's NWSL semifinals.

The rivalry games have become a hotbed for U.S. Women's National Team stars going head to head, from Gotham's Rose Lavelle, Lilly Reale and Emily Sonnett to Washington's Croix Bethune, Tara McKeown and Trinity Rodman.

The newest installment comes following impressive Gotham showings in international competitions. Defender Jess Carter returns to the U.S. a two-time European champion after leading England past Spain in the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro final. Her club teammate and international foe, Spanish forward Esther González, is expected to be back after winning the golden boot at the European championships, continuing her club form abroad. She tops the NWSL with 10 goals in 13 matches. The top goalkeeper at the Euros, Germany's Ann-Katrin Berger rejoins her team after a spectacular display for her country.

Joining them is Ghana's rising star Stella Nyamekye, fresh off a bronze-medal triumph at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Danish midfielder Josefine Hasbo will also be back after a group stage appearance at the Euros.

Tickets start at just $13, with $10 tickets available for groups of 10 or more, as Gotham celebrates its players at its Keep Her in the Game match presented by Dove. Secure tickets here before they're gone!







