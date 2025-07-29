Portland Thorns Acquire Additional International Slots in Trade with Seattle Reign FC

July 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that it has acquired a 2025 and 2026 international roster slot in exchange for $60,000 in allocation money and $20,000 in 2026 intra-league transfer fee funds in an exchange with Seattle Reign FC.

The Thorns now have nine international roster slots. Seven players are currently designated with an international slot include Mackenzie Arnold (Australia), Kaitlyn Torpey (Australia), Daiane (Brazil), Mimi Alidou (Canada), Jessie Fleming (Canada), Isabella Obaze (Denmark) and Hina Sugita (Japan).

The Thorns return to NWSL action this Sunday, August 3 at Washington Spirit. Kickoff from Audi Field is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. PT on ABC and ESPN+.

Portland will then return to Providence Park to defend its nine-match home undefeated streak on Sunday, August 10 at 1 p.m. PT against Seattle Reign FC. Tickets for the Cascadia Rivalry are available online at thorns.com/tickets and the match will be available to watch on CBS and Paramount+.







