Portland Thorns Acquire Additional International Slots in Trade with Seattle Reign FC
July 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that it has acquired a 2025 and 2026 international roster slot in exchange for $60,000 in allocation money and $20,000 in 2026 intra-league transfer fee funds in an exchange with Seattle Reign FC.
The Thorns now have nine international roster slots. Seven players are currently designated with an international slot include Mackenzie Arnold (Australia), Kaitlyn Torpey (Australia), Daiane (Brazil), Mimi Alidou (Canada), Jessie Fleming (Canada), Isabella Obaze (Denmark) and Hina Sugita (Japan).
The Thorns return to NWSL action this Sunday, August 3 at Washington Spirit. Kickoff from Audi Field is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. PT on ABC and ESPN+.
Portland will then return to Providence Park to defend its nine-match home undefeated streak on Sunday, August 10 at 1 p.m. PT against Seattle Reign FC. Tickets for the Cascadia Rivalry are available online at thorns.com/tickets and the match will be available to watch on CBS and Paramount+.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 29, 2025
- Portland Thorns Acquire Additional International Slots in Trade with Seattle Reign FC - Portland Thorns FC
- Angel City Football Club Removes Veteran Defender Ali Riley from Season Ending Injury List - Angel City FC
- San Diego Wave FC Signs French Midfielder Laurina Fazer - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Stars FC and Midfielder Chardonnay Curran Agree to Mutually Terminate Contract - Chicago Stars FC
- Kansas City Current Re-Signs Defender Kayla Sharples Through 2027 with Option for 2028 - Kansas City Current
- Gotham FC Opens Upper Deck for Rivalry Showdown vs. Washington Spirit - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- NWSL Announces Appreciation Matches Honoring the 2025 Nominees for Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns Acquire Additional International Slots in Trade with Seattle Reign FC
- Portland Thorns Legend Christine Sinclair to Become First Player Inducted into Thorns Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 4 at Providence Park
- Portland Thorns Sign Midfielder Naomi Powell to Short-Term Contract
- From the Ground Up: "Thorns for All" Blooms in Portland
- Portland Thorns Match against Chicago Moves to NWSL+, Paramount+