Portland Thorns Midfielder Sophie Hirst Retires to Pursue Medical Career

July 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns midfielder Sophie Hirst announced today that she will retire from professional soccer effective immediately to pursue a medical degree from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

"Getting to play professional soccer for the past three years has been a surreal and incredible experience," Hirst said. "I enjoyed my time as a Thorn immensely and no experience will come close to playing a home match in front of the fans at Providence Park. Deciding to retire to pursue medical school was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but ultimately it was the best for me and my future career. I want to thank the Club, my teammates, coaches and staff for making my time in Portland so memorable and for the incredible support that I have received during this time. I am beyond grateful to have gotten to live out two of my dreams and as one comes to a close, I can confidently say that I am excited to pursue this next chapter of my life."

Hirst is set to begin medical school on August 4, and the Portland Thorns wish her all the best as she pursues a lifelong dream of becoming a doctor.

"Sophie embodies what it means to be a Thorn-driven, selfless, and committed to excellence on and off the field," said Portland Thorns General Manager Jeff Agoos. "We are incredibly proud of everything she's accomplished in her time here, and even more excited for what lies ahead as she begins her journey in medicine. Our club is built on supporting players not just as athletes, but as people, and Sophie's story is a testament to that. She will always be part of the Thorns family."

Hirst joined the Thorns via a trade from the Houston Dash in September 2024 and contributed immediately by starting three of her four appearances for the Thorns in the Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage, helping Portland secure qualification to the Finals in 2025. She would make her league debut during Portland's 2024 season finale, a 3-0 home victory against Angel City.

In total, she made 23 NWSL appearances on the pitch for both Portland and Houston. Her lone career goal, scored in 2023, was the game-winner for Houston in a 2-0 victory against Orlando Pride.

Hirst was a two-time First-Team All-Ivy selection with Harvard University - starting 56 times in 60 matches and logging 10 goals and 12 assists between 2018 and 2022 - and helped the Crimson clinch back-to-back NCAA DI Women's Soccer Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022. She was selected as the 20 th overall pick by Houston in the 2023 NWSL Draft to become the second ever Harvard student-athlete and sixth Ivy League player to get drafted into the NWSL.

Off the pitch at Harvard, Hirst took the first steps towards her medical dream by studying neuroscience. She excelled in the classroom, evident in her Academic All-America honor in 2021 and two selections to the Academic All-Ivy team (2021, 2022).







