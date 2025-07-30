Bay FC to Spotlight Founding Partner Trader Joe's at PayPal Park with Exclusive Tote Bag Giveaway and New Fan Experiences

July 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), will spotlight founding sponsor Trader Joe's as the presenting partner during its match against the Houston Dash on Saturday, Aug. 2 at 7:00 p.m. PT. From the time gates open to the final whistle, Bay FC's multi-year partnership with Trader Joe's will be on display with all ticketed fans receiving an exclusive co-branded Bay FC x Trader Joe's mini tote bag and the opportunity to enjoy expanded FanFest activities.

"As a founding partner of our club, Trader Joe's is more than just a sponsor - they represent our shared commitment to serving communities across every corner of the Bay Area," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "Together, we're supporting hunger-relief organizations across the Bay Area, prioritizing community relationships, building inclusive environments, and advancing women's soccer both on and off the pitch."

In 2024, during Bay FC's inaugural season, the Club announced a multi-year partnership with Trader Joe's, the first time the national chain has partnered with an NWSL club. Last season, Trader Joe's joined Sutter Health, Visa, and Sixth Street as Bay FC's kit sponsors. The partnership aims to promote children's nutrition and address food insecurity in the Bay Area through initiatives like the Kick Hunger powered by Trader Joe's, which donates $250 per Bay FC corner kick-up to $25,000-to the Alameda County Community Food Bank. Trader Joe's also provides healthy snacks to youth community groups at every Bay FC home match, reinforcing its commitment to supporting local families beyond the pitch.

In addition to the Bay FC x Trader Joe's mini tote bag giveaway, Bay FC encourages all supporters to arrive early and participate in expanded FanFest activities, which will feature:

Interactive Bagging Contest: Fans can test their skills in an on-stage bagging competition with an opportunity to win prizes.

Stadium Scavenger Hunt: The scavenger hunt will feature participants finding special Trader Joe's-themed plush animals, with winners earning fun giveaways.

Spin to Win Activation: Multiple opportunities to win customer-favorite Trader Joe's products, snacks, and more.

Fan of the Match: A special in-game celebration honoring a lucky fan will occur during halftime, with that fan receiving a special Trader Joe's gift bag.

Please Note: While the Bay FC Mini Tote Bags are permitted for this match, they do not meet the bag policy and entry requirements for PayPal Park and will not be allowed at future matches.

Kickoff for this weekend's contest vs. Houston is set for 7 p.m. PT, with gates opening to fans at 5 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast live on ION. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.







