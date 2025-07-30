Orlando Pride Announces Ticket On-Sale Dates for Concacaf W Champions Cup Home Matches
July 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride today announced ticket on-sale dates for its home matches in the upcoming 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup. Pride season ticket members will receive pre-sale access starting today before tickets go on sale to the public on July 31 at 10 a.m. ET.
The 2025-26 edition of the Concacaf W Champions Cup will mark the Pride's first-ever participation in the continental club competition, which is entering its second year and will run concurrent with the NWSL regular season. Orlando was drawn into Group A and will host two matches at Inter&Co Stadium during the tournament's group stage phase:
Tuesday, Sept. 2: Orlando Pride vs. LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
Wednesday, Oct. 15: Orlando Pride vs. C.F. Pachuca Femenil (Mexico)
In addition to being crowned as the best club in the region, the tournament's champion will secure a spot in the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup, an annual competition played among the Confederations' champions, and the quadrennial FIFA Women's Club World Cup, which will play its first-ever edition in 2028.
Pride season ticket members receive discounted ticket pricing starting at $12, among other benefits, while tickets start at $15 for the general public. To learn more about becoming a member, visit Orlando-Pride.com/SeasonTickets.
