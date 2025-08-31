Orlando Pride Acquires $10,000 in Intra-League Transfer Fee Funds from Utah Royals FC
Published on August 31, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (8-5-4, 28 points) has acquired $10,000 in intra-league transfer fee funds from Utah Royals FC. In exchange, the Pride have sent a 2025 international roster slot to the Royals.
TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride receives $10,000 in intra-league transfer fee funds from Utah Royals FC in exchange for a 2025 international roster slot.
