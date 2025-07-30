Defender Bruninha Agrees to Contract Extension with Gotham FC

July 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - NWSL champion and Brazilian international defender Bruninha has agreed to a one-year contract extension with Gotham FC through the 2027 season, the club announced Wednesday in partnership with Dove.

Bruninha was in the final year of her current contract with the club and eligible for free agency before inking the new deal.

"I'm happy to continue this journey," said Bruninha. "Gotham means a great deal to me, and the connection between the club and the fans is incredibly strong. I hope we can accomplish great things together and win many titles."

"Bruninha has grown tremendously since arriving and has developed into a dynamic and reliable presence on our backline," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We are delighted to have her continue at Gotham and look forward to seeing her continue to contribute on the field."

Bruninha, 23, joined Gotham FC in August 2022 from Brazilian club Santos FC, where she earned the Bola de Prata award for her standout performances.

In 2024, Bruninha recorded two assists across 20 appearances, including eight starts. She played a key role in a Gotham FC backline that set a club mark for the fewest goals allowed in a single NWSL regular season (20) and tied the club record for most clean sheets in a season (9).

During the 2023 season, Bruninha made history by becoming the youngest goal scorer in club history - at 20 years old - with her goal against Seattle Reign FC on May 21. She followed that performance with another goal one week later against the Washington Spirit on May 28.

Across her NWSL regular-season career, Bruninha has made 49 appearances, including 31 starts, totaling 2,907 minutes. She has recorded two goals and three assists.

On the international stage, Bruninha has represented Brazil 19 times in numerous competitions, including the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. As a youth national team player, she was the captain of Brazil's bronze medal-winning squad at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.







