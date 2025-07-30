Racing Exercises Yanez's Option Through 2026 Season

July 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC exercised the option in head coach Bev Yanez's contract, extending her time at the club through the 2026 season.

Yanez has led Racing to its most successful season yet in 2025. Through 13 games, Louisville boasts a winning 6-5-2 record, sits in a playoff position and is one victory from equaling its single-season record of seven.

Racing is looking to both finish with a winning record and qualify for the NWSL playoffs for the first time since starting play in 2021.

"I'm so grateful to be at this club with these staff and players. They make me a better coach every day," Yanez said. "It's very important for me to be somewhere that values my authenticity and the hard work the players and staff put in so consistently. I am true believer that I am only as good as the people who surround me. I think we are in a good space as a group with a positive culture on and off the field. I'm looking forward to, and am genuinely thankful for, the opportunity to continuing working with this group."

Beyond the results, Racing has shown marked improvement in Yanez's second season at the helm.

Last year, Racing had its highest-scoring season yet with 33 goals. The club is on pace to eclipse that mark in 2025. Defensively, Racing ranks second in the league in tackles won after finishing last in the league in 2024.

"Bev and I have had the pleasure of watching each other grow on and off the field over these last three years," said the club's general manager, Caitlyn Flores Milby. "We've developed a close and productive working relationship and we make a great team. Bev has built a strong team culture and I believe that has translated into the on-field success that we've seen thus far this season. I'm excited that Bev will continue to be an integral part of this club's growth as we chase our first-ever NWSL playoff berth."

At 36, Yanez is the third-youngest current head coach in the NWSL. Among acting head coaches, she is one of just three women and one of two who previously played in the league.

Yanez lives in Louisville with her husband, Othaniel "OT" Yanez, and their two daughters, Noemi-Rae and Cali June.

Yanez and Racing Louisville will be back in action on Friday, August 1, hosting the first-place Kansas City Current in a primetime game broadcast on Prime Video. It's Down the Stretch Night at Lynn Family Stadium, as Racing starts the final push for the playoffs.

Promotions include a T-shirt and poster giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, autographs from Racing players after the game in the premium club, Zambelli Fireworks welcoming the teams to the field pregame, and more.

For tickets and more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/stretch.







