KC Current Out-Duels Racing in Front of Season's Largest Crowd

August 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

(Racing Louisville FC) Racing Louisville FC's Elexa Bahr and Kansas City Current's Kayla Sharples in action(Racing Louisville FC)

Racing Louisville FC exited the first half of the 2025 NWSL season having earned more points over the last seven games than all but one team.

That one, unfortunately for Racing, happened to be the KC Current - Friday night's opponent that dealt Louisville a 2-0 defeat at Lynn Family Stadium.

Kansas City registered the game's only two "Big Chances" per Opta statistics and scored on both of them as the league's first-place team extended its winning streak to seven games.

"From an overall quality standpoint, I think we've let ourselves down there," said coach Bev Yanez. "We played a very good opponent. They're a very good team. But we also have to believe we are as well.

"Good crowd. I heard them announce maybe 8,000... Really feeling like the city's supporting us - really showed up tonight, and that's exciting for us."

Yes, a season-high 8,113 fans showed up to Lynn Family Stadium on "Down the Stretch Night" - the second half of the season's kickoff that ramped up Racing Louisville's playoff chase.

Despite the loss, which dropped Racing to 6-6-2 on the season, Louisville remains seventh on the table. The league's top-eight teams advance to the postseason, which Racing is attempting to make for the first time.

"I think we've shown this league we can play with anyone," said Racing's Janine Sonis. "Obviously they're the No. 1 team in the league for a reason because they figure out how to win. They find a way to win, and we need to get to that place where we're not conceding opportunities like that, and on the other end we're creating just as dangerous opportunities."

Racing Louisville players and Yanez both lamented not taking advantage a strong first half Friday. The host side out-numbered Kansas City's final third entries, 34-22, and tried a pair of shots in the box to no avail.

The Current went on to net both their goals in the game's final half hour, first when star striker Temwa Chawinga knocked in a Michelle Cooper cross in the 65th minute. The lead doubled in the 73rd as Elizabeth Ball headed back an Izzy Rodriguez free kick from the right flank.

Arguably Racing's best look on goal came in the first half when a second-chance opportunity by rookie Katie O'Kane required a save at the near post. Later, Emma Sears dangerously rocketed a shot across the face of goal in the 62nd minute.

"I think we're going to be really gutted and disappointed about this match," said Racing's Ellie Jean. "We came out really strong. Our first half was fantastic. We were really proud of ourselves going into that half. I think at the end of the day it's about, how can we put on that first half performance for 90 minutes?"

After facing the league's top team, life doesn't get much easier for Racing from here. Louisville travels to play the second-place Orlando Pride next Saturday, August 9, for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Inter&Co Stadium.

Two games back - before a month-plus break to the regular season - Racing defeated Orlando by a 2-0 score June 20 at Lynn Family Stadium. Coverage of the rematch will air on ION and SportsTalk 790AM.

Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC vs. KC Current

Date: August 1, 2025

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

Weather: 78 degrees, clear

Attendance: 8,113

Scoring

Racing Louisville FC (0, 0, 0)

KC Current (0, 2, 2)

Goals

KC Current:

65' Temwa Chawinga (Michelle Cooper)

73' Elizabeth Ball (Izzy Rodriguez)

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer, 11 - Courtney Petersen, 3 - Arin Wright, 5 - Ellie Jean, 16 - Janine Sonis, 26 - Taylor Flint, 20 - Katie O'Kane (80' 14 - Marisa DiGrande), 7 - Savannah DeMelo, 6 - Ella Hase (87' 29 - Uchenna Kanu), 13 - Emma Sears, 9 - Kayla Fischer (58' 42 - Sara Weber)

Subs not used: 33 - Cristina Roque, 77 - Madison White, 19 - Jordan Baggett, 32 - Avery Kalitta, 88 - Bethany Balcer

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

KC Current: 81 - Laurel Ivory, 18 - Izzy Rodriguez, 27 - Kayla Sharples, 7 - Elizabeth Ball, 4 - Hailie Mace, 6 - Temwa Chawinga (86' 8 - Nichelle Prince), 14 - Claire Hutton (80' 11 - Rocky Rodriguez), 10 - Le'eau LoBonta, 17 - Michelle Cooper (80' 13 - Haley Hopkins), 9 - Bia Zaneratto (80' 19 - Mary Long), 30 - Flora Marta Lacho (66' 99 - Debinha)

Subs not used: 2 - Regan Steigleder, 5 - Allie Wheeler, 22 - Bayley Feist, 41 - Grace Gordon

Head Coach: Vlatko Andonovski

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville FC / KC Current

Shots: 6 / 16

Shots on Goal: 1 / 6

Expected goals: 0.17 / 1.68

Possession: 40.9% / 59.1%

Fouls: 16 / 12

Offside: 1 / 0

Corners: 3 / 5

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville FC:

57' Kayla Fischer (yellow)

83' Ella Hace (yellow)

KC Current:

90+4' Haley Hopkins (yellow)

Match referee: Nabil Bensalah

