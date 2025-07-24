Racing Lifts Its Second Trophy, Winning the Women's Cup Title in Brazil

July 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC celebrates at The Women's Cup in Brazil

Racing Louisville FC is a champion again.

Racing prevailed Thursday night over Brazilian club Palmeiras in a dramatic penalty shootout, 1(3)-1(2), to take the tournament final at Arena Barueri in São Paulo, Brazil.

Louisville claimed The Women's Cup for a second time in club history following another trophy lift for the event's inaugural edition in 2021, when it defeated Germany's Bayern Munich at Lynn Family Stadium.

Four years ago, goalkeeper Katie Lund played the hero's role, both scoring and then saving a penalty kick in an 11-round shootout. This time it was Jordyn Bloomer's turn to step up between the sticks.

Bloomer saved two Palmeiras penalties, Savannah DeMelo netted her ensuing try from the spot, and Palmeiras' Taina Maranhão misfired on the game's last kick to settle the shootout.

"This was incredible," Bloomer said. "This was my first time really being able to compete for a trophy with this club. I just feel so honored and so grateful that I got to be on the field for this one and to be able to bring it back home to Louisville, Kentucky."

Before the game went to penalties, Racing's Emma Sears buried the opening goal in the 39th minute, striking a shot off the post and in after team captain Arin Wright played her through. Palmeiras' equalizer arrived seven minutes into the second half as Brena headed home a goal of her own.

Bloomer's standout effort in penalties - which earned her Player of the Match - followed another winning shootout last Saturday in the semifinal round against São Paulo FC.

"I'm feeling a little speechless right now," Bloomer said. "This has been my first almost two and a half months of being a starter, so this whole experience has been a whirlwind. To be able to be honored with some awards like this is absolutely incredible."

With the job done in Brazil, Racing will turn its attention back to the NWSL regular season. Louisville - which has won five of its last seven league games - returns to Lynn Family Stadium next Friday, August 1, to take on the first-place KC Current.

It's "Down the Stretch Night," an ode to Racing's horse racing moniker and its chase for a playoff spot, complete with a T-shirt giveaway and a number of other promotions. Fans can visit RacingLouFC.com/stretch for tickets and more information.

