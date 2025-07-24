Match Preview: NC Courage vs. Chivas de Guadalajara Femenil

July 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage are set to host Chivas de Guadalajara Femenil in an international friendly on Friday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets are available here.

The match will be the Courage's second international friendly against a team from Liga MX Femenil this summer. The team's first friendly was a rain-shortened 0-0 draw against Tigres UANL Femenil.

Chivas de Guadalajara currently sit second in their league standings after two matchdays, with an undefeated record, having picked up wins against Atlético San Luis and Querétaro. Alicia Cervantes has hit the ground running for Las Rojiblancas this season, scoring all three of the team's goals in the two wins.

The team finished the 2025 Clausura in sixth place in the standings, advancing to the Liguilla, where they fell to Club America in the semifinals after a dominant quarterfinal win over UNAM.

The Courage entered the NWSL's midseason break on a two-match winning streak, picking up all three points against Angel City and the Houston Dash to finish the first half of the season in ninth place in the standings with a 5W-5L-3D record.

Manaka Matsukubo has been on a tear in the regular season, picking up back-to-back Best XI honors and recording a goal contribution in each of the team's last five matches. The Courage's young star looked likely to steal a late winner against Tigres before the match was called early due to inclement weather in the area.

The Courage will return to regular season action on Saturday, August 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET against the San Diego Wave for Best of NC Night. Tickets are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.